Young musicians from Grantham area will play in orchestra at the best venues

Musicians under the age of 14 will be playing in an orchestra at some of the most prestigious venues in the country.

Fourteen youngsters who play with the Oasby Music Group have been awarded full or associate membership of the prestigious National Children’s Orchestras (NCO) of Great Britain for 2017, some for the fourth year in a row.

The nine who have gained full membership will attend residential orchestral courses in the summer with concerts in some of the UK’s top venues including Bridgewater Hall in Manchester and Colston Hall in Bristol.

They will work with conductors such as Howard Williams and Peter Stark. Eleven of the 14 are taught by NCO alumnus Laura Gardiner.

NCO was founded in 1978 by Vivienne Price MBE to provide inspiring and first-class musical training for children. Membership is open to all talented youngsters, irrespective of background or financial circumstances. NCO operates six national orchestras, offering 600 places to children aged from seven to 14.

Successful children this year are: Annabel Stevens (13), Erin Vinter (13), Agatha Parkin (12), Aakash Jansari (12), Freya Whitfield (10), Millie Hindmarch (11), Hester Parkin (10), Holly Riordan (10), Daisy Griffiths (10), Olivia Jessop (10), Shivani Jansari (9), Amelia Whitfield (9), Maya Mbogo (9) and Isaac Kendon (8).