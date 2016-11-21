Young star Brandon first boy to win Pontins’ competition

A teenager from Grantham has been crowned Pontins’ Personality Beauty Quest – the first time a boy has won the competition.

King’s School pupil Brandon Spridgens, 14, beat thousands of people to win the honour in Southport last Saturday, after entering the competition back in the summer.

His mum, Hayley, said: “Brandon thought he would try and enter Pontins’ Beauty Quest even though he’s a boy, and for the first year ever Pontin’s said that yes, boys can now enter.

“Children, teens and adults all year then competed at all the holiday parks, and out of thousands of people who got through to the final, Brandon won the national competition. He is so happy as he is not only the first person to win Pontins’ Personality but also the first ever boy to win Beauty Quest.”

Brandon, a performer, has appeared in the Journal before. Next, he is starring in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at Newark’s Palace Theatre.