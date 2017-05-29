Youngsters are hooked as they give fishing a try with the Grantham Angling Association

Youngsters tried their hand at fishing on Saturday during a taster day organised by the Grantham Angling Association.

The free session, in Grantham’s Queen Elizabeth Park, gave children and adults the opportunity to try different types of fishing, including float fishing, ledgering and pole fishing, with the help of experienced anglers.

Fishing taster day, organnised by the Grantham Angling Association. Photo: Three Lanterns Photography

Seventeen juniors and an adult went along, said angling association secretary Jeff Mawhood.

He added: “Most of these were in the morning – going by the phone calls and emails I have had the weather put people of in the afternoon, but everybody who tried caught fish.

“A couple of them enjoyed it so much they joined so they can keep fishing.

“All we can hope is that the weather is kinder to us on July 15.”

The second taster session on July 15 will run from 10am to 4pm, and is open to all. For more information, call Jeff on 07827 722885 or email jeff@granthamaa.org.uk