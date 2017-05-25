Youngsters invited to Grantham pantomime auditions

Polka Dot Pantomimes is once again looking for children who live in the Grantham area to take part in this year’s Guildhall pantomime, Peter Pan.

The Lincolnshire-based company are looking for dancers and Lost Boys and an all singing and dancing chorus of girls or boys who are aged between nine and 18 years of age.

No previous dance, acting or singing experience is required.

Polka Dot is also looking for boys to play the parts of Michael and John; again, no previous acting experience required.

A spokesman said: “The chance to perform in this year’s pantomime production is truly amazing but it will require permission for children to be released from school for some performances. This is kept to a minimum and although many schools are supportive of their pupils participating in events such as this, parents should speak to headteachers before the audition to ensure that they are willing to allow absence from school, should your child be successful.

“Your child must be available for their selected performance dates and for all rehearsals. Every child performing requires a performance license – Polka Dot Pantomimes co-ordinate this but need parental support to help them achieve that.”

Auditions for this year’s pantomime will take place on Sunday, June 25 at the Guildhall Arts Centre, for dancers and Lost Boys from 10am to noon, and for Michaels and Johns 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Children wishing to audition must be no younger than nine by September 1, 2017.

Anyone who wishes to audition must download an application pack at www.polkadotpantomimes.co.uk or call 01775 712359.