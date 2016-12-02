Your chance to win a Christmas hamper in Grantham A&E poetry competition

The deadline for a poetry competition on the theme of the A&E closure at Grantham has been extended, with the addition of a prize of an M&S Christmas hamper.

The deadline is midnight on Monday, December 5.

Enter the competition and your name will go into a prize draw for the hamper. The best poem, limerick or ditty will win a brand new Wedgwood tea pot.

The judging will take place on Ian Selby’s Gravity FM radio show on Sunday, December 11, from 5pm to 7pm, when the judges will be deliberating live on the radio.

Entries must be no longer than 400 words, and a maximum of three entries per person is allowed to be sent to ianselby63@icloud.com

Entrants under the age of 16 must state their age.