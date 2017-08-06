Cancellations are not fair

I regularly use the buses in town, especially the no. 1 to Earlesfield. A lot of the time, when one does not turn up, you go ask the manager/supervisor why it’s late and all they say it’s the traffic.

When they are 10 minutes late they stop that service and you have to wait for the next one, which is not right as there are OAPs waiting and people waiting to pick the kids up from school. They say walk it. They have got a bad attitude and speak to us like we are a piece of dirt on their shoes; they don’t seem to care about their job, all they seem to be bothered about is picking up a wage.

I have lived in Grantham for 10 years and can honestly say this is the worst bus company I have known.

Paul Cartwight

London Road,

Grantham