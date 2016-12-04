Grantham Journal letter: Centre has failed spectacularly

The ULHT has been following a policy to create a Centre of Excellence at Lincoln and Boston for over 30 years and in my opinion it has failed spectacularly; does anyone living outside these two cities, given the choice, opt for treatment at either of these hospitals?

The policy was propounded by a Tory health minster, a woman, who omitted to tell us that it would require all local hospitals to close.

The six or seven chief executives since then, with the exception of one have slavishly endeavoured to bring the policy to fruition.

The tactics have invariably followed the pattern, first by not replacing the many capable consultants and thus making it certain that we had to go to the three major hospitals in the area, secondly by instructing ambulance personnel that any one in pain must be sent to these hospitals, and now by closing the A&E at Grantham overnight will soon be able to claim that there isn’t the demand for the service.

I resent being taken for an imbecile; lets get rid of NHS England and associated hangers-on and let the county health authorities run by directly funded units on a per capita basis.

Ken Boyle