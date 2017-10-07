Grantham Journal letter: Church is a place to worship God – not to drink beer

The rector of St Wulfram’s Church says that last year’s beer festival was a huge success.

What exactly does he mean by this?

Presumably, it made lots of money for the church, but the idea that by promoting alcohol it has encouraged everyone to come and explore St Wulfram’s in a special way seems puzzling.

Surely a church is a place where we worship God. How can tasting 50 beers, 15 ciders and several new gins encourage families and dogs to do this?

In moderation, alcohol can make us glad, but in these stressful times it can also make us very sad.

Addiction always starts somewhere, so I wonder how many children who are going to be taken to the festival by their parents will get the impression that drinking lots of beer and cider and gin is OK, or even amusing?

As a regular church-goer, I am shocked and I am sure I am not the only one.

Mary Hubble

Grantham