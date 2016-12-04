Grantham Journal letter: Collection dates are not clear

On Sunday I thought I would check on my next green bin collection day as it is the end of the season, though my annual calendar clearly stated that my area would have a green bin collection on November 30, 2016.

Sure enough, I typed in my postcode and the website confirmed that yes, I would have a collection on that day. So, despite the steady drizzle I persuaded a friend to help me chop some bushes and sweep up the million leaves lying on my lawn.

We spent a couple of hours outside and eventually my green bin was totally full. So I dragged the now heavy bin and positioned it just inside my gate, ready for Wednesday as I knew I would be busy on Monday and Tuesday.

Today, (Tuesday) I thought I would confirm that my bin would be collected on Wednesday only to find out that the department has made an error and my next green collection won’t be until December 14 and there will be no green bin collections this week anywhere in this area.

Apparently another customer had also questioned the dates and the management team in their wisdom, decided to scrap this week’s collection without any warning to us loyal paying customers. Is this legal one wonders, or yet another way to save money by our council?

To add insult to injury, next year’s calendar has already been decided and some unnamed person has, unusually, decided to repeat the details for November 2016, now past history, but end next year’s calendar at the end of October 2017 instead of November 2017. Why?

Even worse, although the calendars have been printed and enclosed with the SKDC magazine, the council are not allowed to send out the magazines until after the by-election for the Sleaford area on December 8 due to advertising. You couldn’t make it up, could you?

Meanwhile anyone without internet access will be totally unaware that they are due to have a green bin collection during the first half of December.

Maybe if enough people phone up (Grantham 406080) to complain, the person responsible for the complete green bin calendar disaster will be relieved of their responsibilities for the same calendar next year.

Also, please could SKDC bring back the yellow weeks and mid-green weeks on the calendars instead of using a very dark green which makes reading the numbers difficult, and a paler green which is nothing like the yellow weeks we are meant to have? Surely printing an easy-to-read calendar is not rocket science, is it?

L North

Dudley Road

Grantham