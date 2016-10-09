Grantham Journal letter: Countryside looks like refuse site

The inconsiderate among us continue to turn the countryside into a refuse site.

Here is an example of the recent dumping on Long Hollow near Ropsley. This is an on-going problem, involving one persistent offender who uses this every couple of months rather than have to shell out for a green bin.

More tipping on Long Hollow near Ropsley.

In fact he has done so again after these pictures were taken!

Someone must know whose guttering and assorted building rubble this is? Contact SKDC and tell them, each and every council taxpayer substitutes these morons with higher council tax bills.

David Wallis

Main Street,

Yet more on Long Hollow near Ropsley.

Welby,