Grantham Journal letter: Disaster waiting to happen

On two separate occasions, both my son and daughter (who have 10 years’ driving experience) have had accidents when exiting McDonald’s.

When exiting, there are two lanes of traffic. The driver in the near lane flashed my daughter to pull out, as she was turning right to go up Somerby Hill. As she pulled out...bang! A car racing down the outside lane went straight into the side of her car. My son’s story is exactly the same.

I, as a driver knowing this, am always cautious exiting McDonald’s.

