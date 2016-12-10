Grantham Journal letter: Good Neighbours scheme is a wonderful idea

As a pensioner myself, I am writing to say how pleased I was to read in the Journal about the new Good Neighbours scheme.

I understand what it is to live alone and to rely on the goodwill of neighbours and friends to give me some company, although there are many days when I do not see anyone.

For those people who do not have family or friends close by, this new service will bring them a great deal of happiness.

The days, especially in the winter, can be very long. To be able to look forward to someone coming to visit, even once in the week, to have a chat or to undertake small tasks, will bring considerable joy and happiness to those who otherwise would be very lonely.

Thank you in anticipation to those kind volunteers who will establish this service in other areas.

Mr D W Tilley

Kerrs Crescent, Marston