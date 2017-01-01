Grantham Journal letter: Hunt gets one over charity bikers

Once again we are treated to the spectacle of ‘the unspeakable in pursuit of the uneatable’ (Oscar Wilde) as the Belvoir Hunt holds its annual meet on St Peter’s Hill.

Horses and hounds foul the pavements and disrupt traffic while a strong police presence protects their ‘right’ to do so.

Hark back to November 27 when hundreds of bikers on a charity run were denied access to the town centre because police did not have the manpower to marshal them.

Establishment Elite 1

Charity Bikers 0.

Is that fair?

Lyn Hogan

Melbourne Road

Grantham