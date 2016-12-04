Grantham Journal letter: It’s impossible to find a space

Does Virgin Trains East Coast wish people to travel?

For the last few weeks it has been virtually impossible to find a car parking space in the Grantham station car parks after 9.30am.

Requests that the car park, which is used on Sundays for car boot sales, be opened up temporarily seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Parking is expensive, £11 before 9.30am and £7 afterwards. For this money one should be able to find a space without too much difficulty. The current lack of spaces will be having an adverse effect on streets near the station.

