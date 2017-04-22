Grantham Journal letter: Message to lazy shoppers – use the trolley bays!

It infuriates me whenever I go shopping in Asda.
Why? Ignorant lazy shoppers who cant be bothered to put their trolley back in a trolley bay!
Is it really too much for you to take an extra minute when you have finished loading your car with your groceries to just walk a few steps,and put your trolley into the nearest trolley bay?
I imagine when you get to Asda , you will pick up a trolley outside the front door – well someone has to keep that bay loaded for you!
Just have a thought for other shoppers and the guys who have to tidy them up.
I have suggested to Asda that they have trolleys that you have to put a £1 in so people would have to put them back.
Susan Eldridge
By email