Grantham Journal letter: MP has shown no NHS loyalty

I should have known better.

I had hoped that Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles, would have shown some political bravery, loyalty to the NHS and independent thinking by voting to lift the cap on public sector pay in the recent Queen’s Speech debate in Parliament.

Instead, he slavishly followed the government through the lobby to reject the Labour party amendment to do this.

Perhaps I should have known better as Mr Boles’ Parliamentary voting record is clear; he has always voted against the interests of the workers and the poor.

He has consistently voted for reductions in welfare spending, voted for the bedroom tax, against schemes to help youth employment and voted for a reduction in corporation tax and against increasing taxes on those earning over £150K per year.

Leopards don’t change their spots. No matter how he wants to present himself, Nick Boles is a Conservative who wants to cut public spending and help the rich.

Wearing a red T-shirt, and glad-handing Grantham Hospital campaigners is easy. But it means nothing if you are not going to back the people that make the NHS work and make sure they are being paid properly.

Nick knows that a critical problem for ULHT is recruiting staff. A day after the Tories arrogantly cheered defeating the Labour amendment on pay, the Nursing and Midwifery Council reported that more nurses are leaving the profession than joining it.

So the message is clear to all who want to defend Grantham Hospital and stop the cuts in public services. We need to hold to account those Conservatives that say they support the NHS, the firefighters and the armed services but then vote for policies which have the effect of causing more harm than good. We need to ask them why and remember their responses.

Rob Shorrock

Chair of Grantham Labour