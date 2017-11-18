Grantham Journal letter: Neither quarrying option acceptable

A public meeting took place last Tuesday evening, organised by Mick George Ltd, to hear details of their proposals for considerable quarrying to take place between Grantham, Harlaxton and Denton.

Many interesting issues became apparent during the meeting, not least the obvious intention of Mick George Ltd to present two schemes as alternatives – the Gorse Lane quarry or a much wider ROMP scheme which would reactivate old planning permissions for mineral extraction.

It became quite clear that Mick George Ltd were presenting the larger scheme as some sort of punishment for people having had the audacity to successfully oppose the Gorse Lane quarry (although an appeal is still to take place in January).

Of the many issues raised, one stands out as having a direct impact on those living on the western side of Grantham. Mick George Ltd are assuming that the larger quarrying scheme WILL take place, and are assuming that there will be 300 lorry journeys a day between the quarry exit at Denton, along the A607, mainly heading to and from the A1. The impact of that will be considerable: increase in heavy vehicle traffic; increased congestion at road junctions, particularly at the bottom of Swingbridge Road, increased wear and tear on the road itself.

These lorries will also be travelling through one of the accident spots of the A607 – so inevitably more accidents, more injuries and more congestion.

This is but one reason of many for opposing both schemes – there should be no quarry development in these areas.

Helen Andrews

Harlaxton Road

Grantham