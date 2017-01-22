Grantham Journal letter: No more houses until A&E is open

There’s going to be thousands of homes going to be built in Grantham – they want stopping.

Just think, in time there will be no hospital – more homes, more people with disabilities, asthma and other problems who need a hospital.

It’s not fair on people to have to travel miles to be treated.

The Prince William of Gloucester Barracks should not be houses but a hospital built on it. Stop and think – more houses being built and downgrading A&E is not good for anyone.

Stop the houses being built until Dr Kapadia is gone and people know what’s happening.

I’m with the SOS Grantham Hospital team to keep A&E open but the barracks would be a good site for a new hospital.

I think people come first, not homes. There are plenty of places empty in Grantham without more being built.

A very good friends of mine prefers Grantham Hospital but had to be taken to Peterborough a few days ago. She fell over and hurt her back; she’s lucky to be walking, she could have been in a wheelchair.

We need A&E open and I know a lot of people who agree with me.

Name and address supplied