Rod Hatherill still seems to imagine that the UK’s contribution to the EU will be effortlessly diverted into the NHS, as implied by the highly dubious slogan displayed on the Brexit battlebus.

And does Joe Adkins think that leaving the EU is a simple matter, rather like resigning from a golf club?

I’m afraid that the whole sorry mess will not end well, and it certainly won’t end quickly.

David Brown

