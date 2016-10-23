Grantham Journal letter: Nothing but praise for NHS

After recently being a patient in Grantham Hospital recovering from a serious illness I have nothing but praise for the hospital and would like to thank staff for the care and expertise I received.

After an initial timed appointment at the GP walk in centre I was admitted immediately to the ambulatory care unit where sepsis was diagnosed before transfer to the critical care/high dependency unit and then to a general ward before discharge.

The NHS is under immense pressure to provide a good experience of care, clinical effectiveness and patient safety and I am pleased to report Grantham Hospital has delivered on these three key components in this instance.

Trevor Rolt, Warwick Close, Grantham