Grantham Journal letter: Please help Lions raise £10,000

The Grantham Lions are trying to raise £10,000 this year to help celebrate our 100th centennial year of International Lions.

We are looking for 100 local businesses, schools or clubs to help us raise this amount. That works out that each business, club or school would need to raise £100… now that sounds more achievable but we need your support.

The idea is for any business, school or club to pledge to help us achieve the £10,000 target. We don’t care how or what you do to raise the money – sponsored silence, coffee mornings, fancy dress – as long as you help us.

The Grantham Lions is a local charity which raise funds to help improve the lives of those in need in the local community, as well as other charities and local good causes. We are a self-funded club and 100 per cent of monies raised get used for the local community not a penny is kept for the volunteers or funding for the club.

The £10,000 would help us keep supporting local clubs, charities, and local good causes. Last year we donated a laptop to a carer to help her continue her studies, contributed funds towards a specialist trike for a local family, raised monies for St Barnabas Hospice, Rainbows Children’s Hospice, Home-start Grantham, sent a family on holiday, supported St Barnabas on their early morning walk, and collected over 500 spectacles to send abroad to help fight blindness. Recycled glasses are distributed to people in need in low and middle income communities where they will have the greatest impact. This is just to name a few things the Lions club have helped support. We can do lots more with everyone’s help, and this fund-raising drive will ensure we continue to support those locally.

We have already had a great deal of interest from some local schools and business who have already made the pledge but need to now push things forward as we are hoping to achieve the £10,000 before the end of 2017. That leaves us now only seven months left.

The space, unfortunately, is limited to just 100 schools, business or clubs who will then make part of our “ Centurion Club” and help leave a great legacy behind, as well as knowing their donation helped the local good causes, and charities. If this is something you feel would be of interest please let us know and we can organise a meeting/talking before a decision is made. Please email: grathamlionsuk@gmail for more information.

Let’s make the difference in 2017, and help support the Lions Club of Grantham.

Grantham Lions club is a registered charity. We are always looking for more volunteers to help us raise funds and support the local community interested in making a difference why not talk to us today. Visit our website or Facebook page – granthamlionsuk.wordpress.com or www.facebook.com/granthamlions

We would like to thank all those who have helped support us in the past, present and future, with special thanks to the Grantham Journal for all their editorial support.

Alastair Gidley

PRO Grantham Lions