Grantham Journal letter: Political parties should unite

The situation regarding the Grantham Hospital is grave indeed, and now is the time for us all to work together to come to a sensible conclusion.

However, now is not the time to descend to political rhetoric, this is an all party issue, it effects everyone regardless of political hue.

In my view, successive governments, regardless of colour, have let the NHS down. We must work together to prevent it happening in Grantham.

A word to the wise, ”people in glass houses ...

Coun Mike Cook

Deputy Mayor of Grantham