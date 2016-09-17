Grantham Journal letter: Services have been run down for ages

I have to take issue with John Andrews and his attack on Nick Boles and Grantham Hospital.

Mr Andrews seems to have forgotten that after Allitt, the rundown of our hospital started under John Major and when Labour under Tony Blair came to power the so-called party of the NHS did nothing to help our hospital.

The people of Grantham need to realise that if Jeremy Corbyn came to power tomorrow that would not help Grantham Hospital. Our original services would not be restored.

Stan Evans

Dudley Road

Grantham.