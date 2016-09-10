Grantham Journal letter: Shops village plan could shut town

Well my two first thoughts when I saw the Grantham Journal headline “£100 million shopping village”, were these.

1) Good. Now they will be able to shut the redundant High Street down and make both sides available for even more disabled parking.

They could even have an NHS drop-in centre in the empty shops that will no doubt happen to be a result of the village, ready for when the A&E finally closes.

2) Maybe when the near-empty George Centre is completely empty, they will be able to return to its original purpose as The George Hotel.

So it’s not all doom and gloom then for the town centre. Everyone wins.

Robb Lambley

Saltersford Road

Grantham