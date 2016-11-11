Grantham Journal letter: Take a moment to remember

While our battle to save our A&E and the NHS continues, can we take a moment as a community and think about the lives lost in order that we may live.

This sea of poppies and sea of people are a poignant reminder of strength of this country, of its people.

We are those people. A strong and determined community. Hopefully, some of us can attend the following on Sunday, as a mark of respect for the past and a show of solidarity for the future.

Remembrance Day parade

When: Sunday, November 13, 10.20am

Where: Parade starts from Grantham Bus Station

Remembrance Day service

When: Sunday, November 13, 10.55am

Where: St Wulfram’s Church

Sarah Stock

Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital