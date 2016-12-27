Grantham Journal letter: Thanks for your support

May I express our most sincere thanks to all the people of Grantham who supported this year’s Christmas Post campaign.

We had a reasonable year, delivering over 15,000 cards. All the money raised by this effort will go to the benefit of local boys and girls in scout groups in the district.

The campaign brought together a great many people in the organising, sorting and delivering of the cards. Special thanks must go to the businesses which acted as our ‘post offices’, the parents of the boys and girls who delivered the cards and to the Scouts Active Support team and their families, who sorted the cards and helped in so many ways.

Finally, yet another plea to present and future customers to ONLY post cards for delivery within the advertised areas,, which is where our scout groups are situated.

YET AGAIN, we have had a large number of cards (a great many for the same addresses as last year) for outside this area – from nearby villages but also many other further villages, to places as far afield as St Helier, Jersey; Bideford, Devon; Oakham and Sleaford.

Whilst these cards will be delivered, either by hand or Royal Mail, obviously WE have to buy stamps – it presents problems and is costly, and we would therefore ask everyone to please keep within the advertised area. The organisers will be considering whether or not to keep on delivering out-of-area cards in the future.

Each year we have a number of wrongly or badly addressed cards, the deliver of which tests our ingenuity, and this year has been no exception. Nearly all have been delivered by hand, happily.

I do, however, have a card with an address which doesn’t seem to exist for ‘Dave and Janet Cutis, 28 The Village, Grantham’; a card with no address for ‘Pauline and Bill’ and one with an incomplete address for ‘Mr and Mrs R. Nash, Great Gonerby’. If they are expecting a card which hasn’t arrived, I’ve got it!

A final plea for full addresses (preferably correct) on all cards and, again, please, only within our delivery area.

Once again, many thanks from the scouts of Grantham and District.

Malcolm Hall

Grantham and District Scouts