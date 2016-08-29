Grantham Journal letter: The figures just don’t add up

With regards to the closure trial currently underway at Grantham Hospital A&E department, I have two points on the way this trial is being portrayed.

Firstly, in your article (August 19) Dr Kapadia quotes the number of patients handled at Grantham A&E as 28 self presenting and six arriving by ambulance between 7pm and 7am. Why does that justify closing the unit between 6.30pm and 9.30am? Why is the statistical criteria not like for like?

Secondly, as this is being ascribed as a trial for a period of three months, what are the success and failure parameters?

Ron Anderson