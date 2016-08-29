Grantham Journal letter: This is putting lives at risk

It is beyond comprehension that the A&E service at Grantham Hospital should be scaled down or even scrapped altogether.

This department provides an excellent service to the residents of Grantham and surrounding areas. Some 120,000 people plus in addition it is on the main route of the A52, A1, and the Mainline railway.

To close the service is putting lives at risk, particularly to those who suffer acute illness where time is essential in illness such as stroke and heart attacks. Grantham needs this service. The alternatives are Lincoln, Boston and QMC. This is unacceptable.

Frances Stapleton,

Bottesford