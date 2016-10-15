Grantham Journal letter: Town hospital is a scapegoat

Mrs Jill Hopkinson’s letter (Journal, October 7) must have epitomised many readers’ feelings about the shameful way that United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has made Grantham’s hospital the scapegoat for the shortcomings of other Lincolnshire hospitals and ULHT’s own blatant incompetence.

This has been compounded by years of deceptive denial about its true intentions for Grantham hospital, despite the incontrovertible evidence that Grantham is always first for the chop when cuts are imposed; patients have been deliberately diverted from Grantham against their wishes to massage the statistics and provide fraudulent justification for the contraction and closure of departments.

Recently deceased, Dr David Garrick worked tirelessly to try to reverse some of the iniquitous decisions he saw being imposed upon Grantham Hospital. He wanted the reinstatement of Grantham as a successful training centre for junior doctors. He reiterated the essential need to maintain effective specialist services in an expanding town with much busier major road and rail links than either Lincoln or Boston.

ULHT refuses to accept the logical arguments on medical, geographical and financial grounds to restore Grantham hospital to its former status with a comprehensive spectrum of skills and specialisations.

It is imperative that the hospital’s resources, which have been systematically eroded and misappropriated over years, are recovered and Grantham extricates itself from the morass that is called United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Brian Bruce

Colsterworth