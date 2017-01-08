Grantham Journal letter: ULHT chaos must be stopped

The editorial in the December 30 issue of the Grantham Journal perfectly summarised the concerns readers must have had for years about long-term plans for Grantham Hospital.

While ‘full public consultations’ may be a legal requirement before final decisions on our hospital’s future are formally published, many will wonder just how much notice will be taken of any local public input if the so-called sustainability and transformation plan (STP) applies to all hospitals overseen by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT).

After all, ULHT came in the bottom five per cent in a national league table of ‘openness and transparency’.

ULHT’s track record in applying logic, professionalism and fairness when making cuts and changes is not impressive. How can it be fair or professional to penalise a successful hospital by closing Grantham A&E overnight in order to prop up Boston and Lincoln A&Es which were struggling to cope?

How can it be logical to take resources away from one of the fastest expanding towns, located at one of the busiest road and rail links in the county and thus ensure that any major local incident would mean hours and hours of extra travelling time, putting patients at totally unnecessary additional risk?

ULHT have taken resources away by downgrading and disadvantaging Grantham Hospital for years, yet they continue to forecast a substantial economic deficit.

Can someone with appropriate national authority please put a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ notice on U;HT before they create more medical chaos?

Brian Bruce

Colsterworth