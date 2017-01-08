Grantham Journal letter: Walk-in centre is not good enough

Two of my sons have got asthma, the youngest is six. We need an A&E, not a walk-in centre or anything else.

At the moment my step son is in Sheffield Children’s Hospital, but they want to move back to Grantham. But without the A&E they can’t. It’s vital for people to get to a hospital quickly and the ambulances are really pushed. People are dying.

The hospital trust needs to start thinking about other people, not about money.

Get the A&E opened as an A&E.

I have been collecting signatures for the SOS Grantham Hospital petition and I have now collected 18,030.

Jayne Dawson

Ancaster