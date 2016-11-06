Grantham Journal letter: Wishing our MP a speedy recovery

May we all wish our elected Grantham & Stamford Member of Parliament Nick Boles a speedy and full recovery?

We must have all been pleased to see your article in the papers this last Friday. You have now accepted the voice of your constituency, for we have Voted to Leave (the EU). We can now rely on you to support and encourage your leader (no U-turns) and you can bravely be part of this huge change to bring democracy back to the UK.

With control of our own country we can train more doctors and nurses, save hospitals and become a world trading nation once more.

At the culmination of the Protest March, ‘No Ifs, No Buts, No A &E Cuts’, which was attended by representatives from all political persuasions, a message from Nick Boles, sent from his sick room and read out to us all he said the two most important things in his life were to save the hospital and to recover from his cancer.

Thank you Nick, we all agree, please accept our best wishes, on both counts.

Marietta King

UKIP PPC for Grantham & Stamford