Zombies, witches and ghouls appear across Grantham for Halloween

Halloween fun started early in Grantham this year, with Wyndham Park and Belton House putting on events over the weekend.
In the park on Sunday, families, many dressed for the occasion, went on the ‘Scary Godmother Trick or Treat’ trail.
The free event was the first put on as part of the park’s successful Heritage Lottery Funding (HLF) bid and saw over a dozen Grantham College students feature in spooky costumes including a ‘Scary Godmother’ who needed help to find her lost pumpkins.
Youngsters were also able to have their faces painted and make paper lanterns.
Meanwhile, various Halloween events have been running at Belton House between October 22 and yesterday (Monday), from a Halloween trail and fancy dress competition to storytelling and puppet theatre.