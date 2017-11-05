ARMWRESTLING: Grantham’s James impresses at British Championship

James Wall, who trains at Grantham Squash Club’s fitness centre, impressed at the British Novice Armwrestling Championship held at The Crofters Hotel, near Preston, on Saturday.

James not only won in his armwrestling category but went on to win the Champion of Champions – often against much heavier weight categories.

He was among more than 70 competitors contesting five categories in the championship, ranging from 65kg to 105kg.

The event is an open championship, giving UK armwrestlers the chance to to ‘pull’ against some of Europe’s finest.

Armwrestling is a much bigger sport in Europe, to the extent that sports personality of the year is very often won by an armwrestler

James beat Marius Gudonis, from Poland, the winner of the 105kg category to win Champion of Champions and he is looking forward to the next British championships which will be held at the same hotel in January 2018.

l Anyone wishing to train at Grantham Squash and Fitness, on Harlaxton Road, should pop along or call 01476 561449.