All set for the 10th annual Ponton Plod

A couple who organise a popular annual running and walking event are celebrating it’s 10th anniversary on Sunday.

A field of around 200 is expected to take part in the Ponton Plod, which starts out from Great Ponton Village Centre, in Archers Way, at 8.30am.

Villagers Stuart and Kath Ashley are once again co-ordinating the event, which gives competitors the option to cover a course of 12, 17 or 27 miles.

Mr Ashley said: “We have had another good entry for this year’s event. This is the 10th one but we’re not whether we will continue organising it after this year.”

Proceeds will go to the Besso children’s home in India and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Go online at www.thepontonplod.co.uk for details on how to enter.