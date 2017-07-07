ATHLETICS: Caythorpe’s Dunderdale qualifies for Worlds in London

Seven years ago Joe Dunderdale from Caythorpe won the Senior Boys’ Javelin event at the English Schools Athletic Championships at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Competing in the British Athletics World Trials at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham on Saturday, 24-year-old Joe won the men’s javelin competition with a throw of 73.58 metres and has been selected for the Great Britain team for the World Athletic Championships in London in August.

The English Schools Athletic Championships will also be held at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Five students from Grantham schools have gained the high entry standard for these championships and have been selected to represent Lincolnshire and will compete in the under-17 age group.

Amy Hunt (KGGS) is in the first year in this age group and will compete in the 100m. She is ranked first in the UK in this event with a time of 11.66sec and will be hoping to follow on the outstanding successes that she has had in the past two years when she won the 100m as an under-15. She also has a qualifying time in the 200m but athletes are only allowed to compete in one event.

Katie Macintosh (Walton Girls) will compete in the 300m hurdles where she qualified with a time of 46.2sec. This will be her second year in the event at this age group.

Tom Evans (King’s School) and Lewis Davey (Priory Ruskin Academy) will compete in the 400m. They are ranked first and second respectively with times of 47.9sec and 48.8sec.

This will be the third time they have been selected. Last year in his first year in the age group, Tom was fifth. in the 400m and Lewis sixth in the 400m hurdles.

Tom also has qualifying standards in the 100m and 200m. Lewis has qualifying standards in 200m, 400m hurdles, 100m hurdles and long jump.

Praise Olalere (Priory Ruskin Academy) will compete in the 200m in which he is ranked fifth with a time of 22.0sec. Last year he ran in the 100m.