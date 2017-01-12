ATHLETICS: Champion Grantham AC runners shine at county XC championships

Grantham Athletic Club was well represented at the Lincolnshire Cross Country County Championships held at Biscathorpe last Sunday, with 11 younger athletes running on the challenging course.

Conditions where extremely muddy, with deep water crossings, log jumps and leg-sapping hills, resulting in many athletes slipping into deep mud. This, however, did not deter the club’s three under-13 boys – Ewan Rodell, Peter Braybrook and Harry Denton – who dominated the race, finishing first, second and third respectively.

Second placed Will Tucker guided the GAC under-17 boys to county champions status.

This meant that they finished the race as County Team Champions and Ewan’s victory gained him the title of Under-13 Boys’ County Champion, a reflection of their hard work and dedication to training and competition.

Not to be outdone by the under-13s, the under-177 boys also fought hard against some strong competition and, after a few falls, saw Aaron Hunt take eighth place, George Hatton seventh and, beaten by only one second, Will Tucker took second place. Those performances made County Team Champions for under-17 boys – another fine example of their dedication and smart training and a second team win for Grantham AC.

GAC’s only under-15 male athlete, Rori Rodell, also ran a strong race and as ever gave it his all, bringing him home in seventh place.

Four younger female athletes ran the tough course. Megan Tremain, the club’s only under-11 athlete, ran and gained a respectable sixth place.

Next up was Ffion Trundell in the under-13s who, on the course for the first time, showed determination and grit for a well-deserved seventh place.

Isabel Hobday and Helen Braybrook represented the under-15 girls and both managed to stay upright for the whole race, much to their relief. Helen came home fourth and Isabel was just behind in fifth place.

With these strong results, nine of the athletes have been selected to represent Lincolnshire at the Inter County Championships at Prestwold, Loughborough, on March 11.

