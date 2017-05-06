ATHLETICS: GAC youngsters impress in YDL

Nine members of Grantham Athletic Club joined five other clubs at the Upper Age Group Youth Development League last Sunday.

They formed a composite team for the first time joining athletes from Bourne and Sleaford.

GAC's George Hatton tackles the water jump in the 1500m steeplechase.

A cold wind constantly challenged all the athletes throughout the competition but this did not stop U17 male Praise Olalere from achieving first place in 100m with a time of 11.7sec, and a few hours later achieving a personal best and first place in the 200m with a time of 23.2. What a fantastic way to start the season for this dedicated athlete.

GAC had two other U17 male athletes, both competing in this age category for the first season – Will Tucker and George Hatton. After three weeks off due to an injury, Will took to the track for the 1500m race and put in a sterling to achieve second place in the A race in a time of 4:27.7.

The 1500m steeplechase was George’s discipline which he tackled well, comfortably dealing with the cold water jumps, he came home first in 5:50.50.

The club’s only U17 female, Isabel Hobday competed in the 1500m and took on three other athletes. She found the race tougher than normal but came home in third place in 5:48.0

GAC had three U20 females at the competition who had strong performances in both track and field.

Abbie Byron came home third in the 100m A race with a time of 13.5. Team-mate Amy Newell took part in the 100m B Race and finished third in 15.6. A jump of 4.11m for Abbie in the long jump gained her fifth place.

Amy had three more events – the discus in which she threw 18.21m for fourth place, an impressive pole vault saw her finish first with 2.30m, equalling her PB, whilst her last event was the javelin in which she threw 13.33m.

Gabbie Lord took part in three field events. In the shot she threw 5.78m for fourth place, and the javelin 7.06m for fourth again,. Her best performance was in the hammer in which she threw an impressive 26.37m, starting the season with a PB and at the new heavier weight, it bodes well for future events.

Over all it was a quieter competition for most clubs, due to clashes with local events but that did not deter the GAC athletes from giving it everything.

More GAC team-mates will hopefully be joining them for the next YDL on May 28 in Derby.

l Grantham Athletic club train at The Meres stadium and welcome newcomers and experienced athletes. Find out more by visiting www.granthamac.com