Grantham Athletic Club were represented by two athletes at the Northern Athletics indoor open meeting at Sheffield on Saturday.

Ronnie Davey competed in the under-13 60m sprint, finishing third in a personal best of 9.03 seconds and fifth in the long jump with a PB of 4.3m.

Aaron Hunt competed in the under-17, junior and senior men’s 3,000m winning his heat in a new PB of 9:38.38.