ATHLETICS: Grantham AC have a field day in Lincoln Games throwing events

Grantham Athletic Club athletes had a field day winning medals at the recent Lincoln Games last Sunday.
In the U17 women’s hammer throw, Gabbie Lord ended a busy summer when she secured a bronze medal in a competitive event.
In the senior men’s throws, 21-year-old Chris Bainbridge dominated the events with three gold medals wins in the hammer, shot and discus. Similarly, veteran athlete Philip Garner, competing at the end of this competitive season, secured three gold medal wins in throwing events, including setting two new veteran men’s 55 age best records in the hammer and shot.
Results, hammer: U17 Women – 3 Gabbie Lord 27.01m, Senior Men – 1 Chris Bainbridge 41.62m, Veteran Men – 1 Philip Garner 40.64m; shot: Senior Men – 1 Chris Bainbridge 10.66m, Vet Men 55 – 1 Philip Garner 9.56m; discus: Senior Men – 1 Chris Bainbridge 26.97m, Veteran Men – 1 Philip Garner 32.61m.