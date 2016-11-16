ATHLETICS: Grantham AC out in force for county cross country match

Grantham Running Club sent ladies’ and men’s teams to the second match of the Lincolnshire Cross Country League at Belton House, many of whom had never run a cross country event previously.

On firm ground but with the weather closing in, Penny Hodges led the ladies’ team home with a 10th place finish in a time of 29min 10sec. Pushing Penny all the way was team-mate SJ Willis with 29:25 in 12th place. Completing the ladies’ team A was Ros Sadler with 37:56.

GRC men.

Next to finish in front of the famous house were Justyna Gill 38:14, Victoria Dexter 41:13, Angela Carr 43:22, Belinda Baker 45:08 and CJ Walker 49:00.

For the second time in two days, Andrew Pask led home the men’s GRC XC team, with a time of 40:52 on the Belton course. He was closely followed by the ever improving Matt Williamson whose time of 41:15 was impressive for a man making his XC debut.

Next to finish was Peter Bonner in 42:30, continuing his recent good form to give the club their best ever men’s team result.

The B team were led in by Ben Mason, coming home in 45:31, then Neil Emerson (47:43) closely followed by Marc Tremain (48:19).

Nathan Walker’s time of 52:23 was good enough to grab fourth place in his age category. Paul Davis had to withdraw from the race due to a calf injury picked up at the National Relays the previous day.