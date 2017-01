Two athletes competed for Grantham Athletic Club at the Northern Indoor Track Championships at Sheffield on Saturday.

Naomi Collier competed in the senior women’s 1500m, running a very strong race to finish second, almost taking the win on the line in 4min 29.23sec.

Clubmate Aaron Hunt ran in the under-17 men’s equivalent race and led most of the way, but eventually finished third in 4:15.3.