ATHLETICS: Grantham AC perform well against best in country – and team crowned XC county champions

Two Grantham AC athletes were up against some of the country’s leading runners in last Saturday’s Northern Indoor Championships held in Sheffield.

After a thrilling race, Naomi Collier missed out on gold by 6/100th of a second in the senior women’s 1500m with a finishing time of 4min 29.23sec.

Lincs Cross Country League under-17 team champions Grantham AC are, from left - Aaron Hunt, Will Tucker and George Hatton.

In the next race on track, Aaron Hunt secured bronze in the under-17 men’s 1500m, having led for much of the race on his championship debut. He finished with an impressive time of 4:15.30.

Their respective times and podium positions provide an excellent platform for the track season ahead, and one GAC look forward to watching and supporting.

Sunday saw eight younger athletes from GAC travel to Hubbards Hill in Louth to take part in the last round of the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League.

The day started with typical cross country weather – cold, wet and foggy. Conditions under foot were muddy and the course proved deceptively hard with off-camber sections and a long uphill start.

Under-11 girls were represented by Megan Tremain who has shown great dedication to her XC racing this season, completing the whole series and finishing midfield.

Next up were the under-13 girls which saw Ella Rose Hobday battle the course and come home in 14th place.

Last out of the female athletes to race was her sister Isabel Hobday, who ran a steady race with a strong finish, allowing her to take fifth place in the under-15 girls.

In the under-13 boys, Ewan Rodell began his race strongly and fought hard to finish in second place. This result placed Ewan in an impressive second place overall in the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League, a reflection of his dedication to his cross country and his grit when racing.

Just as determined, Ewan’[s brother Rori Rodell ran a confident race to come home in a respectable sixth in the under-15s.

The trio of Grantham’s under-17 boys were in for a battle, as the winner of this race would determine the overall winner of the league, and places would also determine the team result.

Will Tucker, Aaron Hunt and George Hatton ran with conviction, with Will leading comfortably from the outset and running commandingly to finish in first place.

Close behind was Aaron Hunt in third, an impressive result considering he raced the previous day at Sheffield. Bringing the team home, George Hatton concluded his successful Lincs XC League in a strong fourth place.

The trio were awarded for all their hard efforts with the top team title and Will a well-deserved first individually.

All of the cross country team from GAC are now focusing on the Midlands Cross Country Championships which take place on January 28 in Loughborough, as well as the National Championships at Wollaton Park in Nottingham on February 25.

l Grantham Athletic Club are looking for more members. For details of how to get involved, visit granthamac.com or drop down to the track at The Meres, 7pm on Wednesday evenings, for a chat and to meet the team.