ATHLETICS: Grantham AC perform well in Lincs XC League

Twenty-six Grantham AC athletes competed in the first round of the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League in Bourne Woods on Sunday.

The under 13 boys won the team race with Ewan Rodell taking first place, Peter Braybrook ???, Harry Denton fifth and Ronnie Davey 13th. The under 17 men also won the team event, with Aaron Hunt taking second place from William Tucker in third and George Hatton in sixth.

Grantham AC's Ewan Rodell won the under-13 boys' race.

Other GAC results: Under 11 – Megan Tremain 20th; Under 13G – Ella Rose Hobday 11th, Ffion Trundell 12th; Under 15G – Helen Braybrook 7th, Isobel Hobday 8th; Under 15B – Rory Rodell 4th; Under 17/Junior/Senior/Vet Women – Saskia Hunt 20th, Kim Newell 31st, Caryn Garner 36th, Jo McGrath 42nd, Amy Newell 62nd; Junior/Senior/Vet Men – Adam Madge 28th, Stephen Hobday 29th, Arthur Short 39th, Mark Tucker 65th, John Bainbridge 79th, Dave Eldridge 99th, John Ellerby 103rd, Phil Hall 105th.