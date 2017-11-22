ATHLETICS: Grantham AC run well off road

Grantham AC athletes did not need to travel far for match three of the Lincolnshire Runner League with Bourne Woods being the venue.

As with the previous two events, the sun was shining and with very little mud and water to contend with, conditions were perfect for good running.

The race schedule saw the senior/veteran men start the proceedings as they took on the 9.6km route. Arthur Short came in 21st, followed by Mark Tucker (44th) and Dave Eldridge (55th).

The under-11s again showed great promise as they ran through the woods, competing against athletes from Cleethorpes to Peterborough. Thomas Broadley was 10th (7th boy), Meriel Sheard 21st, Olivia Marshall 29th and Grace Marshall 33rd in another great effort in their first year of competition.

Under-13 Ffion Trundell continued her progress with a very well paced run to finish fifth. The under-13 boys battled hard over the long 4.6km trail, with Ewan Rodell leading the team in with fourth, followed by Harry Denton eighth and Rori Rodell a courageous 12th after twisting his knee during the race.

The final GAC athletes to race were the under-17 boys. William Tucker and George Hatton jostled for positions in the first 3km in a small but high class field. The race settled down over the second half with William taking second place and George sixth.

The last race of the cross-country series takes place at Belton on December 10, being jointly hosted by Grantham Running Club and Grantham AC. Pop along to see if you have what it takes.