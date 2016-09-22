Search

ATHLETICS: Grantham AC’s Collier wins Belton House ladies’ race

Class: Naomi Collier at Belton House parkrun.

Although there were two other large running events happening locally at the weekend, Grantham Athletic Club still had 11 athletes competing at five parkruns.

