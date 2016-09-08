ATHLETICS: Grantham AC’s Hunt is second at Belton House parkrun

Grantham Athletic Club had 11 runners spread over five parkruns at the weekend.

Aaron Hunt had a good run at Belton House, finishing in second place, while George Hatton was less than 40 seconds behind to take fourth place.

Richard Hall continued his return to form with a decent 25-minute performance at Sherwood Pines.

Results: Beeston – 10 Paul Davidson 20:48; Melton Mowbray – 43 Janice Davidson 24:41, 64 John Ellerby 27:38; Belton House – 2 Aaron Hunt 18:46, 4 George Hatton 19:26, 17 Chris Hunt 21:19, 27 Rori Rodell 22:22, 40 Geoff Collier 23:28; Newark – 53 Keith Measures 25:15; Sherwood Pines – 46 Richard Hall 25:15, 133 Dona Hall 33:25.