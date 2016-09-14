ATHLETICS: Grantham AC’s Madge runs well in 10-miler

Grantham Athletic Club’s Tony Madge competed in the John Fraser 10-mile race at Countesthorpe recently.

His time of 68min 48sec was good enough to give him a finishing position of 102nd from the 580-strong field in the Leicestershire County Championship event. Despite the undulating course, he also achieved an 80.68 per cent age-graded performance.

Clubmate Mark Tucker took part in the Northampton Half-marathon and completed the 13.1-mile course in a time of 1:43:35 and a finishing position of 167th from the 600-runner field.

In the wet and soggy conditions on Saturday, the club had six parkrunners competing.

William Tucker finished in third place at Belton, while Richard Hall keeps nudging his times lower, with an impressive run at Lincoln.

Results: Lincoln - 62 Richard Hall 24:32; Belton House - 3 William Tucker 18:30, 15 Mark Tucker 21:51, 19 Geoff Collier 22:48, 32 Janice Davidson 24:46, 46 Keith Measures 25:42.