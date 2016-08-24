ATHLETICS: Grantham AC’s Madge tops age category in Sleaford 10k

Grantham Athletic Club had three members compete in the Sleaford 10k on Friday night.

The flat course can be quick, but strong winds hampered times this year. Tony Madge used all his race experience to finish at the top of the Male Vet 60 category and 16th overall in a time of 41min 57sec. John Bainbridge put in a rock steady performance of 48:36 for 60th position, while Keith Measures built on his recent form to finish 91st in 53:05.

On Saturday afternoon the club had two runners taking part in the popular Bassingham Bash five-mile race. Chris Hunt finished 60th in 35:20 while daughter Saskia posted a time of 44:27 for 135th.

The Hunt family were out in force in the midweek Barnby Memorial 5k, staged in Ferry Meadows, Peterborough.

Chris’s time was 21:22 for 72nd place, while Saskia’s 25:19 was good enough for 117th, and Dawn Hunt’s 28:46 earned her a 142nd finishing place.

In the last race of the Peterborough 5k series, staged at Werrington, Aaron Hunt ran a blistering time of 18:13 for 25th position and a silver podium place in the overall race series. Dean Houlton, who has been dogged by injury, finished 86th with a respectable time of 20:29.

The club had nine athletes competing at four parkruns on Saturday.

Results: Colwick – 4 Paul Davidson 20:45, 49 Janice Davidson 24:54; Wetherby – 50 Richard Hall 25:56, 78 Dona Hall 31:41; Melton Mowbray – 59 John Ellerby 27:24; Belton House – 6 George Hatton 21:06, 10 Ewan Rodell 21:35, 43 Joanna Mcgrath 26:17, 59 Keith Measures 28:44.

