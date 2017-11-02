ATHLETICS: Grantham AC tackle cross country opener

Last Sunday was the start of the cross country running season for local athletes, with match one of the Lincolnshire Runner XC League taking place at West Common, Lincoln.

With a dry week leading up to the day, the going was good.

Grantham Athletic Club had a number runners competing and for some it was their first taste of competitive cross country running.

This was certainly the case in the U11 age group in which Thomas Broadley finished 10th, Meriel Sheard 29th, Olivia Marshall 44th and Grace Marshall 50th. These positions were a great achievement in what is always a large, competitive entry list.

The U13 girls team competed over a 3.2km course with great performances coming from Ffion Trundell (10th), Mazel Brown (15th) and Megan Tremain (22nd).

Although dry under foot, the wind picked up to add to the challenge for the U15 boys as they competed over the 4.8km course. Grantham were represented by Harry Denton, and the Rodell brothers Ewan and Rori, finishing fifth, sixth and ninth respectively – a fantastic team result.

In the senior/veteran races, Dean Houlton, Mark Tucker, Dave Eldridge, John Ellerby and Joanna Magrath had strong runs as they took on the 9.2km (men) and 6.4 km (ladies) courses.

The final races of the day saw the U17s compete. Izzy Hobday had a great run, finishing third, whilst for the boys, William Tucker and George Hatton came in second and fifth respectively.

The Grantham AC runners head to Mansfield for the National XC Relays on Saturday and Boston for match two on Sunday.

l If you are interested in taking up cross country running, then why not pop along to training at The Meres stadium on Wednesday evenings.